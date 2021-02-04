Markets
HIMX

Himax Issues Q1 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) said, for first quarter, the company projects: non-IFRS profit to be 30.1 cents to 34.1 cents per ADS; and net revenue to increase by 5% to 10% sequentially. The company anticipates revenues, gross margin and EPS to reach quarterly highs during this quarter.

Fourth quarter non-IFRS earnings per ADS was $0.197. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net revenues were $275.8 million, an increase of 57.6% compared to the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $268.23 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIMX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More