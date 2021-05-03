Himax (HIMX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Himax Technologies HIMX is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $302.8 million, indicating growth of 64% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings has been stable at 38 cents per share in the past seven days. Meanwhile, Himax reported earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Himax’s Solid Preliminary Results

Himax delivered impressive preliminary first-quarter 2021 results. Revenues of $309 million increased 12.1% sequentially and 67.4% year over year. The company’s earlier guidance suggested an increase between 5% and 10%, sequentially.



Earnings per ADS on non-IFRS basis are expected to be 38.4 cents, exceeding the prior guidance of 30.1-34.1 cents per ADS.



Further, the company’s gross margin exceeded its guidance, reflecting stringent cost-control efforts.

Factors to Consider

Himax is likely to have gained from a rebounding smartphone market, which is expected to have led to an uptick in demand for its smartphone TDDI solutions, AMOLED driver ICs and PMIC for 5G smartphones.



Continued momentum in demand for automotive driver ICs, owing to recovery in the automotive sector along with increasing usage of WLO in technologies across nanoimprinting manufacturing and diffraction optics might have acted as tailwinds.



Solid demand for high-end monitor and new-generation low-power notebooks and tablets owing to the coronavirus-led continuation in work-from-home and online-learning set up is expected to have triggered the need for Himax’s display driver ICs and timing controllers, which in turn, might have impacted first-quarter top line.



Momentum for its CMOS image sensors across IP camera and notebook is expected to have contributed to first-quarter revenues.



However, weakness in TDIC sales as well as traditional smartphone DDICs is likely to have acted as headwinds. Also, the company had earlier noted (Feb 4, 2021) that it expects AMOLED IC sales to witness sequential decline in the first quarter due to capacity shortage.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Himax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Himax has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

