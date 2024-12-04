News & Insights

Stocks

Himax announces $20M share repurchase program

December 04, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Himax (HIMX) announced that its board of directors has approved a share buyback program. The program authorizes the company to repurchase up to $20M of the company’s American Depository Shares, or ADSs, in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The program will take effect immediately, does not obligate Himax to repurchase any specific amount of ADSs and may be modified or suspended at the Company’s discretion at any time.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HIMX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIMX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.