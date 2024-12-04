Himax announces $20M share repurchase program

Himax (HIMX) announced that its board of directors has approved a share buyback program. The program authorizes the company to repurchase up to $20M of the company’s American Depository Shares, or ADSs, in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The program will take effect immediately, does not obligate Himax to repurchase any specific amount of ADSs and may be modified or suspended at the Company’s discretion at any time.

