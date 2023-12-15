Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) Price Target Increased by 9.16% to 6.97

The average one-year price target for Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) has been revised to 6.97 / share. This is an increase of 9.16% from the prior estimate of 6.39 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.85 to a high of 7.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.89% from the latest reported closing price of 6.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Himalaya Shipping. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSHP is 0.00%, a decrease of 93.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.70% to 4,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 753K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 750K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 178K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 44.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 83.69% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 147K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 101K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 158.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 65.89% over the last quarter.

