Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) Price Target Increased by 7.92% to 8.07

The average one-year price target for Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) has been revised to 8.07 / share. This is an increase of 7.92% from the prior estimate of 7.48 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.91 to a high of 10.08 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.69% from the latest reported closing price of 8.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Himalaya Shipping. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSHP is 0.02%, an increase of 254.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90.65% to 9,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 2,095K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FDGFX - Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund holds 1,241K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 628K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing a decrease of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 68.35% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 580K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 421K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 78.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 31.93% over the last quarter.

