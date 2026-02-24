Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) Price Target Increased by 13.39% to 11.00

The average one-year price target for Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) has been revised to $11.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.39% from the prior estimate of $9.70 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $15.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.01% from the latest reported closing price of $14.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Himalaya Shipping. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSHP is 0.09%, an increase of 23.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.06% to 12,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,894K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 2.52% over the last quarter.

FDGFX - Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund holds 1,333K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 69.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 221.84% over the last quarter.

Global Value Investment holds 719K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing a decrease of 42.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 12.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 711K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 330K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 73.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSHP by 329.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.