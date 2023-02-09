US Markets
Hilton's quarterly profit jumps on strong travel demand

February 09, 2023 — 06:06 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N reported a 125% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by strong travel demand and high room rates that boosted results.

The company reported a net income of $333 million, or $1.21 per share, in the quarter through December, compared with $148 million or 52 cents per share a year earlier.

