Hilton's quarterly profit jumps on strong travel demand

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N reported a 125% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by strong travel demand and high room rates that boosted results.

The company reported a net income of $333 million, or $1.21 per share, in the quarter through December, compared with $148 million or 52 cents per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

