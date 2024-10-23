Hilton's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Stock Down

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The company's performance was backed by notable improvements in revenue per available room (RevPAR), attributed to higher occupancy rates and average daily rates (ADR).



Following the results, the hospitality company’s shares decreased 5% in the pre-market trading session on Oct. 23. Investors’ sentiment was negatively impacted by HLT’s decision to lower its 2024 guidance for net income and system-wide RevPAR.

HLT’s Q3 in Detail

Hilton reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. The reported value rose 15% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of $1.67.



Quarterly total revenues of $2,867 million topped the consensus mark of $2,866 million. The top line increased 7.3% year over year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Quote

In the quarter, franchise and licensing fees improved 8.6% to $698 million year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $708.3 million.



Base and other management fees rose 8.6% to $88 million, while incentive management fees were up 4.8% to $66 million year over year. Our model predicted management and incentive management fees to be at $96.8 million and $70.8 million, respectively.



Owned and leased hotels’ revenues moved down 1.5% year over year to $330 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level. Our estimate for the metric was $368.1 million.

RevPAR and Adjusted EBITDA

In the quarter under review, system-wide comparable RevPAR grew 1.4% year over year (on a currency-neutral basis), owing to an increase in occupancy and ADR.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter were $904 million, up 8.4% year over year. Our estimated adjusted EBITDA was $878.5 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalent was $1,580 million, up from $731 million reported in the prior quarter. As of the third quarter of 2024, Hilton reported long-term debt outstanding (including current maturities) of $11.2 billion, up from $10.2 billion reported in the previous quarter, excluding deferred financing costs and discounts, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.84%.



In the quarter, Hilton repurchased 3.3 million shares of its common stock worth approximately $764 million.



Management declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 27 to its shareholders of record as of Nov. 15, 2024.

Business Updates

In third-quarter 2024, Hilton opened 531 new hotels. It achieved net room growth of 33,600 .



In the quarter, HLT made NoMad, Graduate by Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (“SLH”) available for reservations through its booking channels. The addition of SLH properties expanded the company's hotel portfolio to 10 more countries and territories. The company continued to expand HLT’s portfolio in the Asia Pacific market with more than 900 hotels, including the opening of its 700th hotel in China. The Spark by Hilton brand also grew with more than 20 new hotels, including the first in Canada, opened in the third quarter.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, Hilton's development pipeline comprised nearly 3,525 hotels, with almost 492,400 rooms across 120 countries and territories — including 28 countries and regions where it currently has no running hotels. For 2024, the company expects net unit growth in the range of 7-7.5%.

HLT’s Q4 & 2024 Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2024, Hilton anticipates net income in the range of $371-$395 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $804 million and $834 million. It predicts fourth-quarter EPS (adjusted for special items) to be between $1.57 and $1.67.



For fourth-quarter 2024, management forecasts system-wide RevPAR (on a currency-neutral basis) to increase in the band of 1-2% on a year-over-year basis.



For 2024, the company now estimates net income in the range of $1,405-$1,429 million, down from the previous estimate of $1,532-$1,555 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $3,375 million and $3,405 million. It predicts general and administrative expenses for 2024 in the range of $415-$430 million.



Hilton expects 2024 EPS (adjusted for special items) in the range of $6.93-$7.03. Full-year capital return is anticipated to be $3 billion.



Management anticipates 2024 system-wide RevPAR (on a currency-neutral basis) to increase 2-2.5% year over year, down from the prior estimate of 2-3% growth.

HLT’s Zacks Rank

Hilton currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK. NCLH & CCL each sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas CNK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Norwegian Cruise Line has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average. The stock has rallied 71.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 9.9% and 127.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Carnival has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 318.1%, on average. The stock has surged 87.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 3.5% and 26.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Cinemark Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 145.9%, on average. The stock has increased 85.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 11.4% and 29.5%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.