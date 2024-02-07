News & Insights

Hilton Worldwide sees lower 2024 profit amid softer leisure travel in US

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 07, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Recasts with outlook, Q4 profit miss, shares

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide HLT.N on Wednesday forecast a lower 2024 profit on higher expenses, coupled with signs of softening demand for leisure travel in the United States.

Its shares were down 2.8% in premarket trade.

The company expects a full-year adjusted profit of between $6.80 and $6.94 per share, below analysts' expectations of $7.07 per share, according to LSEG data.

Quarterly revenue rose 6.75% to $2.61 billion.

The company reported a net income of $150 million, or $0.57 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $333 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

