Hilton Worldwide Revises Annual Earnings Outlook, Expects Q3 Profit To Improve

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), a major hospitality company, on Tuesday revised its annual earnings outlook, citing third-quarter benefits from the World Cup and favorable calendar shifts, and expected impact of unfavorable calendar shifts and midterm elections in the final quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates net income of $1.883 billion to $1.911 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of $1.909 billion to $1.937 billion. Hilton now anticipates net profit per share of $8.22 to $8.35 per share as against the prior expectation of $8.28 to $8.40 per share.

Excluding items, earnings are now projected to be in the range of $8.89 to $9.01 per share, higher than the previous guidance of $8.79 to $8.91 per share.

For fiscal 2025, the hospitality company had posted net profit of $1.457 billion, or $6.12 per share, with adjusted profit of $8.11 per share.

For the third-quarter of fiscal 2026, Hilton projects net income of $502 million to $516 million, or $2.20 to $2.26 per share. The company expects adjusted income of $2.28 to $2.34 per share.

For the third-quarter of fiscal 2025, Hilton had recorded net profit of $420 million, or $1.78 per share, with adjusted profit of $2.11 per share.

The board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on September 30 to the shareholders of record as of August 21.

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