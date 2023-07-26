Hilton Worldwide Raises Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) said, for fiscal 2023, the company expects EPS to be between $5.18 and $5.31. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $5.93 and $6.06. Capital return is projected to be between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent compared to 2022.

For the third quarter, the company expects EPS to be between $1.49 and $1.54. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.60 and $1.65.

The company expects third quarter system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to increase between 4 percent and 6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Second quarter earnings came in at $411 million, or $1.55 per share compared with $368 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Hilton reported adjusted earnings of $432 million or $1.63 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $2.66 billion from $2.24 billion last year. System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 12.1 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the second quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.