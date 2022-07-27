Markets
Hilton Worldwide Raises Full Year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) said its second quarter results exceeded the high end of guidance for system-wide comparable RevPAR, EPS, adjusted for special items and adjusted EBITDA. Looking forward, the company increased full year guidance, including outlook for capital return.

For the full year, the company now expects EPS, adjusted for special items, to be between $4.21 and $4.46. Capital return is projected to be between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion.

For the third quarter, the company now expects EPS, adjusted for special items, to be between $1.16 and $1.24.

Second quarter adjusted EPS increased to $1.29 from $0.56 prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Earnings came in at $368 million, or $1.32 per share compared with $130 million, or $0.46 per share, prior year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 68.4% to $2.24 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

