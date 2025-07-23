Hilton Worldwide Issues Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) said, for 2025, the company expects EPS to be between $6.82 and $6.99, and EPS, adjusted for special items, to be between $7.83 and $8.00. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3.65 billion and $3.71 billion. System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to be flat to an increase of 2.0 percent compared to 2024.

For the third quarter, the company expects EPS to be between $1.89 and $1.95. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.98 and $2.04. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $935 million and $955 million. The company expects system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to be flat to modestly down compared to the third quarter of 2024.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $440 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $1.67 per share, last year. Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide reported adjusted earnings of $527 million or $2.20 per share for the period. Revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $3.14 billion from $2.95 billion last year. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, system-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 0.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

