Hilton Worldwide Holdings (XTRA:HI91) Price Target Increased by 65.66% to 247.05

The average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (XTRA:HI91) has been revised to 247,05 € / share. This is an increase of 65.66% from the prior estimate of 149,13 € dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 199,32 € to a high of 293,78 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.88% from the latest reported closing price of 226,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HI91 is 0.44%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 292,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,589K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,371K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,964K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,166K shares , representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,641K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,595K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,974K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 3.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,746K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 4.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

