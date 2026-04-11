Hilton Worldwide Holdings (XTRA:HI91) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 275.44

The average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (XTRA:HI91) has been revised to 275,44 € / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 246,72 € dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 197,91 € to a high of 333,73 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.61% from the latest reported closing price of 263,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an decrease of 822 owner(s) or 41.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HI91 is 0.32%, an increase of 21.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.28% to 222,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,743K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,101K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,372K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,486K shares , representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,449K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,418K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 42.59% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,295K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,010K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,906K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,982K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI91 by 11.64% over the last quarter.

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