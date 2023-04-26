News & Insights

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q1 Results Beat Estimates

April 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Wednesday announced a slight decline in first-quarter earnings attributable to the stockholders, while earnings per share beat estimates. Revenues for the quarter recorded growth compared to the previous year and came in above estimates.

The McLean-based Lodging provider's quarterly earnings were $206 million, down from $212 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings increased to $0.77 from $0.75 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.24 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.13 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.293 billion from $1.721 billion a year ago. Wall Street was looking for 2.2 billion.

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 30 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022.

Looking ahead to the full-year 2023, system-wide RevPAR is expected to increase between 8 percent and 11 percent on a comparable and currency-neutral basis compared to 2022.

Full year net income is projected to be between $1.331 billion and $1.385 million.

