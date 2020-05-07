Markets
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 7, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.hiltonworldwide.com/events-and-presentations

To participate in the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International) using the conference ID 6012446.

A replay of the call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) using the conference ID 10141216.

