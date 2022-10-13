Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shareholders are still up 74% over 5 years despite pulling back 3.9% in the past week

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. It has returned a market beating 70% in that time.

In light of the stock dropping 3.9% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Hilton Worldwide Holdings became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Hilton Worldwide Holdings share price has gained 31% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 8.8% per year. That makes the EPS growth rather close to the annualized share price gain of 9% over the same period. So you could reasonably conclude that investor sentiment towards the stock has remained pretty steady, over time. There's a strong correlation between the share price and EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Hilton Worldwide Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was 74%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Hilton Worldwide Holdings shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 14% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 44%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 12% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Hilton Worldwide Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

