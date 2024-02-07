Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $147 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $434 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.61 billion from $2.44 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $147 Mln. vs. $328 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.57 -Revenue (Q4): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.36 - $1.44

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.