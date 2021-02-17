Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):

-Earnings: -$224 million in Q4 vs. $175 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.80 in Q4 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$27 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $0.89 billion in Q4 vs. $2.37 billion in the same period last year.

