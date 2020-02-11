Markets
HLT

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $175 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $2.37 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $284 Mln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.91

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular