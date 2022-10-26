Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $347 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $241M, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $361 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.4% to $2.37 billion from $1.75 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $347 Mln. vs. $241M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $2.37 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.23 Full year EPS guidance: $4.46 - $4.54

