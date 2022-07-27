Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $368 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $361M or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 68.4% to $2.24 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $368 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $2.24 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.16 - $1.24 Full year EPS guidance: $4.21 - $4.46

