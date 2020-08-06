Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):

-Earnings: -$430 million in Q2 vs. $260 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.55 in Q2 vs. $0.89 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$170 million or -$0.61 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.31 per share -Revenue: $0.56 billion in Q2 vs. $2.48 billion in the same period last year.

