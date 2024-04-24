Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $265 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $390 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $2.57 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $265 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.86 Full year EPS guidance: $6.89 - $7.03

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.