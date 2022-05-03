Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):

Earnings: $212 million in Q1 vs. -$108 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.75 in Q1 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $201 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $1.72 billion in Q1 vs. $0.87 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.98 - $1.03 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.77 - $4.02

