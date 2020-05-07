Markets
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $18 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $208 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $1.92 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $208 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.

