Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $505 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $2.783 billion from $2.609 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $505 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.783 Bln vs. $2.609 Bln last year.

The company’s fourth-quarter net earnings were supported by a rise in revenue and an income tax benefit of $169 million, compared with an expense of $124 million recorded for the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, Hilton anticipates a net profit of $373 million or $1.52 per share to $388 million or $1.58 per share. Earnings per share, adjusted for special items, are projected to be $1.57 to $1.63 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full-year 2025, HLT expects net income of $1.829 billion or $7.45 per share to $1.858 billion or $7.56 per share. Earnings per share, adjusted for special items, are projected to be $7.71 to $7.82 per share, below analysts’ forecast of $8.01 per share.

In February, the Board has authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid on March 28 (record date February 21).

