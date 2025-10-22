Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $420 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $498 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $3.120 billion from $2.867 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $420 Mln. vs. $344 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.120 Bln vs. $2.867 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.94 - $2.03 Full year EPS guidance: $7.97 - $8.06

