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Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

July 28, 2026 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $482 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $440 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $524 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $3.341 billion from $3.137 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $482 Mln. vs. $440 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $3.341 Bln vs. $3.137 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.28 To $ 2.34 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.89 To $ 9.01

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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