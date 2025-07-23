Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $440 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $527 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $3.137 billion from $2.951 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $440 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $3.137 Bln vs. $2.951 Bln last year.

