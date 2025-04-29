Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $300 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $418 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.695 billion from $2.573 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $300 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $2.695 Bln vs. $2.573 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.97 - $2.02 Full year EPS guidance: $7.76 - $7.94

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.