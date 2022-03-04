Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.34, changing hands as low as $133.57 per share. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLT's low point in its 52 week range is $114.70 per share, with $160.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.98. The HLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

