Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Price Target Increased by 12.47% to 201.96

The average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) has been revised to 201.96 / share. This is an increase of 12.47% from the prior estimate of 179.57 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 229.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.26% from the latest reported closing price of 204.54 / share.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2024 will receive the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $204.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.52%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 0.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=135).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLT is 0.39%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 294,052K shares. The put/call ratio of HLT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,342K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,576K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 42.09% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,281K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,465K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 9,181K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,306K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 9.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,149K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,985K shares, representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,717K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,934K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room.

