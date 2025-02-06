HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $HLT Reports Quarterly Earnings

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS ($HLT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, beating estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $2,783,000,000, missing estimates of $2,798,170,660 by $-15,170,660.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HLT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL W DUFFY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,723 shares for an estimated $9,264,680 .

. LAURA FUENTES (See Remarks) sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $1,067,423

JUDITH MCHALE has made 2 purchases buying 4,750 shares for an estimated $1,001,360 and 0 sales.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

