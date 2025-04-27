Stocks
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $HLT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 27, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS ($HLT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,749,510,607 and earnings of $1.63 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HLT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HLT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HLT forecast page.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $251.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $263.0 on 02/05/2025
  • Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 02/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

