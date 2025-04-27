HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $HLT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS ($HLT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,749,510,607 and earnings of $1.63 per share.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HLT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA (See Remarks) sold 40,653 shares for an estimated $10,928,745

MICHAEL W DUFFY (See Remarks) sold 23,366 shares for an estimated $5,880,287

CHRISTOPHER W SILCOCK (See Remarks) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $785,439

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $251.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $263.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 02/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

