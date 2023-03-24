Hilton Worldwide Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HLT

In trading on Friday, shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.83, changing hands as low as $129.86 per share. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLT's low point in its 52 week range is $108.41 per share, with $167.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.29. The HLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Devon Energy market cap history
VVUS Options Chain
CSCW market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.