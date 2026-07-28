Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reported $3.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.29 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Property Summary - Total - Rooms - Total system : 1,384,842 compared to the 1,385,603 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,384,842 compared to the 1,385,603 average estimate based on three analysts. RevPAR - System-wide : $125.02 versus $125.13 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $125.02 versus $125.13 estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR Growth - System-wide : 3.9% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.9% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Property Summary - Managed - Rooms - Total system : 266,477 compared to the 266,636 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 266,477 compared to the 266,636 average estimate based on three analysts. Property Summary - Franchised / Licensed - Rooms - Total system : 1,103,079 compared to the 1,104,035 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,103,079 compared to the 1,104,035 average estimate based on three analysts. Property Summary - Ownership - Rooms - Total system : 15,286 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14,932.

: 15,286 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14,932. Revenues- Ownership : $311 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $334.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $311 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $334.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees : $808 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $815.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $808 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $815.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $69 million versus $72.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.

: $69 million versus $72.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $72 million versus $82.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

: $72 million versus $82.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Revenues- Base and other management fees : $99 million compared to the $105.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $99 million compared to the $105.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Revenues- Cost reimbursement revenues: $1.98 billion compared to the $1.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hilton Worldwide here>>>

Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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