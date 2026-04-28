Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reported revenue of $2.94 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.01, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.4% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.96, the EPS surprise was +2.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Property Summary - Total - Rooms - Total system : 1,362,278 versus 1,365,711 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,362,278 versus 1,365,711 estimated by three analysts on average. Property Summary - Ownership - Rooms - Total system : 15,287 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15,924.

: 15,287 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15,924. RevPAR - System-wide : $105.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.55.

: $105.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.55. Property Summary - Franchised / Licensed - Rooms - Total system : 1,082,155 compared to the 1,076,927 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,082,155 compared to the 1,076,927 average estimate based on three analysts. RevPAR Growth - System-wide : 3.6% versus 2.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 2.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Property Summary - Managed - Rooms - Total system : 264,836 compared to the 265,991 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 264,836 compared to the 265,991 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Base and other management fees : $95 million versus $93.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $95 million versus $93.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.5%.

: $66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.5%. Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees : $696 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $684.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

: $696 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $684.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $76 million compared to the $83.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $76 million compared to the $83.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Revenues- Ownership : $249 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $249 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Revenues- Cost reimbursement revenues: $1.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion.

Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hilton Worldwide here>>>

Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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