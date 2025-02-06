Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reported $2.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $1.76 for the same period compares to $1.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue per available room - System-Wide : $110.33 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.39.

: $110.33 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.39. RevPAR Growth - System-wide : 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms : 1,268,206 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,259,374.

: 1,268,206 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,259,374. Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms : 255,291 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 260,494.

: 255,291 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 260,494. Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms : 17,138 compared to the 17,634 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 17,138 compared to the 17,634 average estimate based on two analysts. Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms : 995,777 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 980,108.

: 995,777 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 980,108. Revenues- Owned and leased hotels : $333 million versus $320.66 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

: $333 million versus $320.66 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $53 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $56.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $53 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $56.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $86 million compared to the $74.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $86 million compared to the $74.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees : $642 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $645.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $642 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $645.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenues- Base and other management fees : $82 million versus $91.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.

: $82 million versus $91.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change. Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties: $1.59 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

