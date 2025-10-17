Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.02 billion, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hilton Worldwide metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' to come in at $94.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $65.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' at $751.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' reaching $70.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' stands at $309.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Cost reimbursement' to reach $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms' will likely reach 1,315,901 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,250,506 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms' will reach 15,816 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,163 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue per available room - System-Wide' should arrive at $121.42 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $121.40 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms' will reach 260,506 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 253,040 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms' will reach 1,047,250 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 980,303 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned -3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, HLT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

