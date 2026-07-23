Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hilton Worldwide metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' should come in at $105.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $82.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' to reach $815.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' will reach $72.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ownership' should arrive at $334.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Cost reimbursement revenues' reaching $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Property Summary - Ownership - Rooms - Total system' of 14,932 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15,287 .

The consensus estimate for 'Property Summary - Managed - Rooms - Total system' stands at 266,636 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 258,183 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'RevPAR - System-wide' will reach $125.13 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $121.79 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Property Summary - Total - Rooms - Total system' will likely reach 1,385,603 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,304,879 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Property Summary - Franchised / Licensed - Rooms - Total system' at 1,104,035 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,031,409 .

Over the past month, shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, HLT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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