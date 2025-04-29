Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reported $2.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms : 15,606 compared to the 17,109 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15,606 compared to the 17,109 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue per available room - System-Wide : $103.59 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.21.

: $103.59 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.21. Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms : 1,282,192 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,273,692.

: 1,282,192 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,273,692. RevPAR Growth - System-wide : 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Revenues- Owned and leased hotels : $234 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $258.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $234 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $258.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Revenues- Other revenues : $46 million versus $55.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.

: $46 million versus $55.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees : $625 million compared to the $629 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $625 million compared to the $629 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Revenues- Base and other management fees : $88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $88.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%.

: $88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $88.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%. Revenues- Incentive management fees: $72 million compared to the $67.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.