Hilton Worldwide Allies With Lysol Manufacturer For Its New CleanStay Program

With sanitation and disinfection at the forefront of preventing coronavirus spread in many publicly accessible spaces, Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) is launching its CleanStay program to reassure guests at its 6,100 hotels of a safe, microorganism-free stay. The new initiative will roll out in alliance with Lysol producer Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB) and the Mayo Clinic.

Hit hard when the coronavirus pandemic caused a massive drop in travel, Hilton reported an approximate 45% plunge in revenue per available room in the first quarter of 2020. Now, using the advice from RB and Mayo, the hospitality company is developing cleaning procedures to greatly improve room hygiene.

Image source: Hilton Worldwide.

"High touch" surfaces in guest rooms will get intensive disinfection and deep cleaning under the new CleanStay regimen. Rooms given the upgraded CleanStay scrubbing will have a special seal put on the door so guests know the room hasn't been entered since it was disinfected. Ultraviolet light and disinfecting mists may be used for some surfaces.

The press release identifies 10 room features that will get enhanced cleaning:

Switches and electronic controls such as light switches

Handles, including door handles and drawer knobs

Bathroom fixtures like toilet seats, shower controls, and faucets

Thermostats

Telephones

Beds and bedclothes

Soap dishes, hair dryers, and other bathroom items

Tables and desks

Closet items including the clothes iron

Ice buckets, coffeemakers, and other food and beverage items

Housekeeping will clean public areas more frequently, with fitness centers potentially sanitized several times daily. Hilton plans to use contactless check-in, while guests will find sanitizing wipes near frequently touched surfaces, such as elevator keypads. Paper items like notepads and telephone books will be replaced with digital equivalents. CleanStay is expected to be live at Hilton hotels by June.

10 stocks we like better than Hilton Worldwide Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hilton Worldwide Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.