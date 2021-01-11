Hilton Unveils Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions For Meetings And Events

(RTTNews) - Hospitality company Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced the launch of a set of Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions for meetings and events.

According to the company, Hybrid meetings and events will be critical in the near-term.

The new suite of offerings, which will continue to evolve, directs event planners to Hilton's hybrid-ready hotels while also providing them with planning resources. This includes an expanded Hilton EventReady Playbook and flexible customer offers.

Participating hotels will have access to comprehensive team member training resources to build and strengthen their knowledge in hybrid events.

The Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions will begin rolling out globally this month. Additionally, the expanded Hybrid Events chapter of the Hilton EventReady Playbook will also be available in English this month and accessible to customers working with any hotel within the Hilton global portfolio.

Hilton EventReady Playbook will include detailed case studies, pro-tips, a glossary of hybrid event terms and more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.