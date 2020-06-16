US Markets
Hilton to cut 2,100 corporate jobs globally

Rachit Vats Reuters
Hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would cut about 22% of its corporate workforce, or 2,100 jobs, in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the global travel industry.

June 16 (Reuters) - Hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N said on Tuesday it would cut about 22% of its corporate workforce, or 2,100 jobs, in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the global travel industry.

The company is also extending previously announced furloughs, reduced hours, and corporate pay cuts for up to an additional three months.

"Never in Hilton's 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that brings travel to a virtual standstill," Chief Executive Officer Christopher Nassetta said in a statement.

Hilton's corporate staff consisted of about 9,600 workers globally, while total employees were 173,000 at the end of 2019.

Larger rival Marriott has also furloughed thousands of employees as bookings dried up during the pandemic.

