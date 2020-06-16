Hilton to cut 2,100 corporate jobs globally

June 16 (Reuters) - Hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N said on Tuesday it would cut 2,100 corporate roles globally in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company also said it is extending the previously announced furloughs, reduced hours, and corporate pay cuts for up to an additional 90 days.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.