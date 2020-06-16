US Markets
HLT

Hilton to cut 2,100 corporate jobs globally

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS LANDAU

Hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would cut 2,100 corporate roles globally in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

June 16 (Reuters) - Hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N said on Tuesday it would cut 2,100 corporate roles globally in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company also said it is extending the previously announced furloughs, reduced hours, and corporate pay cuts for up to an additional 90 days.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular