US Markets
HLT

Hilton swings to quarterly loss as coronavirus hammers bookings

Contributor
Ashwini Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Thursday swung to a quarterly loss, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out global travel demand and hammered bookings.

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N on Thursday swung to a quarterly loss, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out global travel demand and hammered bookings.

The U.S. hotel operator reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $430 million, or $1.55 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $260 million, or $0.89 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 77.3% to $564 million.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular