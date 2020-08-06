Hilton swings to quarterly loss as coronavirus hammers bookings

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N on Thursday swung to a quarterly loss, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out global travel demand and hammered bookings.

The U.S. hotel operator reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $430 million, or $1.55 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $260 million, or $0.89 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 77.3% to $564 million.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj; Editing by Maju Samuel)

