Is Hilton Stock Worth Buying as Growth Meets a Premium Valuation?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT combines improving travel demand, a record development pipeline and a fee-heavy business model that supports earnings and cash generation.

The trade-off is price. Hilton’s valuation sits above industry and market benchmarks, while regional weakness, renovation costs and rising interest expense leave less room for execution missteps.

Hilton’s Fee Model Keeps Growth Capital-Light

Hilton expands mainly through management, franchise and licensing agreements, allowing hotel owners to fund most property investment. In the second quarter of 2026, franchise and licensing fees rose 8.5% year over year to $808 million, while base and other management fees increased 2.1% to $99 million.

That structure supports cash generation without requiring Hilton to own most new hotels. The company returned $966 million through buybacks and dividends during the quarter and expects approximately $3.5 billion in total capital returns during 2026.

HLT’s Pipeline Supports Durable Unit Expansion

Hilton ended June with a record pipeline of 541,300 rooms across 132 countries and territories. Almost half were under construction, and management expects net unit growth of 6% to 7% in 2026 and beyond.

More than 70% of second-quarter signings came from international markets. Conversions represented 36% of openings, while newer brands are expected to drive more than half of future net unit growth. Marriott International MAR and Hyatt Hotels Corporation H are relevant peers because both also compete for owners and emphasize capital-efficient network expansion.

Hilton’s Premium Valuation Raises the Bar

HLT trades at 32.3X forward 12-month earnings, above 21.3X for its Zacks sub-industry, 16.4X for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and 20.3X for the S&P 500.

The multiple also exceeds Hilton’s five-year median of 29.3X. Sustained fee growth, unit expansion and RevPAR gains may support that premium, but the current price leaves limited tolerance for weaker demand or slower earnings growth.

HLT Faces Regional and Financing Risks

Middle East and Africa RevPAR fell 29.5% year over year in the second quarter, while China RevPAR declined 2.2%. Hilton also expects renovations and closures at three owned hotels to reduce 2026 Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $20 million to $25 million.

Debt reached $13.4 billion at June 30, with a weighted average interest rate of 5.03%. Second-quarter interest expense rose to $183 million from $151 million, and the expiration of a $1.6 billion interest-rate swap increased exposure to floating benchmark rates.

Hilton’s Earnings Outlook Offers Mixed Signals

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $3.34 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6%, though they increased 6.5% year over year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Quote

Management raised full-year system-wide RevPAR growth guidance to 3% to 3.5% compared with the prior expectation of 2%-3% range. Still, the current-year earnings estimate has edged 0.3% lower over the past four weeks, indicating a more measured near-term outlook.

Hilton’s Hold Signal Matches a Balanced Setup

Hilton’s operating growth remains credible, but its premium valuation and financial risks support patience rather than an aggressive entry. Investors may want clearer evidence that fee growth and unit expansion can offset regional volatility and higher financing costs.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score of D, Growth Score of D and Momentum Score of D, together with a VGM Score of F, do not signal a favorable combination across the major investing styles. These measures support a balanced stance while Hilton works to convert its pipeline and demand recovery into sustained earnings growth.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.