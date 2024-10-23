Hilton sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.57-$1.67, consensus $1.77

Sees Q4 System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis 1.0%-2.0% vs. last year, and Adjusted EBITDA $804M-$834M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HLT:
- Hilton reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.92, consensus $1.85
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Hilton price target raised to $237 from $200 at Wells Fargo
- Hilton price target raised to $230 from $215 at BMO Capital
- Hilton price target raised to $240 from $210 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.