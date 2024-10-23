Hilton sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.57-$1.67, consensus $1.77

Sees Q4 System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis 1.0%-2.0% vs. last year, and Adjusted EBITDA $804M-$834M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.